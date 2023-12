PLAYING WITH FIRE, NEAR GASOLINE PUMPS: Maine Secretary of State Determines Trump Ineligible for Primary Ballot Under the 14th Amendment.

And they’re doing it for idiotic virtue signal. They expect the kind of Twitter story that ends with “And everybody cheered.” Morons. No. sorry, Nematodes. No, wait. Rocks, aspiring to be nematodes. With apologies to the smarter variety of rocks.