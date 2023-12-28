THEY JUST CAN’T LEAVE CHICK-FIL-A ALONE: New York State Assemblyman Tony Simone thinks the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious expression and practice is less important than making sure an unknown number of Sunday travelers on the New York Thruway be able to eat at Chick-fil-A. Just the latest instance of Empire State officials seeking to shut down Christian public expression and practice. It’s my latest column on PJ Media.
