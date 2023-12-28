WELL, THEY’RE FOLLOWING THE PLAYBOOK THAT LED TO ACW. SO WHY SHOULD IT BE DIFFERENT? ‘Ivy League Judges Taking Trump Off the Ballot Would Cause This Country to Explode’.
WELL, THEY’RE FOLLOWING THE PLAYBOOK THAT LED TO ACW. SO WHY SHOULD IT BE DIFFERENT? ‘Ivy League Judges Taking Trump Off the Ballot Would Cause This Country to Explode’.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.