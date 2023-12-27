EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Behind the Shortage Keeping Cancer Patients From Chemo. “The disruption this year in supplies of key chemotherapy drugs has realized the worst fears of patients — and of the broader health system — because some people with aggressive cancers have been unable to get the treatment they need.”
