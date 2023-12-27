WHY LEFTIES DON’T GET IT: There’s a flood of depressing news these days, but buried behind the headlines are some genuinely positive developments for the American body politic. Issues & Insights explains, for example, why the crazies on the Left just can’t understand why important folks among their cohorts are heading Rightward.

“This drift is obvious enough, since it includes journalists once heralded by the left such as Matt Taibbi (who won a Young America’s Foundation award) and Glenn Greenwald, and Democratic politicians, including Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (whose speech at a Daily Caller award ceremony drew many loud cheers from the conservative audience), and Sen. John Fetterman (who recently declared that ‘I am not a progressive’).

“Celebrities such as Russell Brand, David Chappelle, and Bill Maher (who ‘has been riding an asphalt roller over the far left,’ according to Townhall) are part of the shift, as are a handful of prominent business leaders, Elon Musk for instance.”