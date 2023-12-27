MAKE THEM PAY: College pays fired conservative professor $185,000 to avoid free speech lawsuit.
There should really be at least one more zero on this amount, though.
MAKE THEM PAY: College pays fired conservative professor $185,000 to avoid free speech lawsuit.
There should really be at least one more zero on this amount, though.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.