SO I’VE FINISHED THE LAST BOOK (SO FAR) of Tom Burkhalter’s World War II series, and I’ve quite enjoyed it. Highly recommended.

The action in New Guinea reminds me of my 8th grade history teacher, Mr. Rufus Pannell, who was an antiaircraft gunner in New Guinea from 1942-1945. We quickly learned that he could be diverted from the day’s assignments with questions about his time there, and while we thought we were getting away with something, we also learned some things about American history that weren’t in the textbook.