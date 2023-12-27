ANOTHER MEDICAL SHORTAGE: Pyrophosphate imaging agent shortage reported, could last weeks. “The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC) is alerting its provider members of a pyrophosphate shortage, which could potentially last for weeks. The ASNC has received reports of imaging agent 99mTechnetium-pyrophosphate (PYP) being in low supply, citing statements it received from two manufacturers, Curium and Sun Radiopharma, who blame the shortage on supply chain disruptions.”

The lockdowns are years in the past, but supply chain disruptions remain, for some reason.