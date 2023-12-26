BOB MCMANUS: Depraved pro-terrorist protesters try to cancel Christmas as politicians coddle them. “When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announces that Jesus was Palestinian, or when a gaggle of city councilors shows up wearing pro-Hamas T-shirts, or when iconic city celebrations are flamboyantly disrupted, you know whose side they are on.”
