ROUGH CHRISTMAS? PLEASE READ THIS: PJ Media editor Paula Bolyard is a gifted writer who is blessed with a powerfully candid self-awareness and a courageous heart for sharing her faith.

In the following column she wrote several years ago in the midst of an especially difficult Christmas season, Paula shares her heart about the real struggles we all face from time to time, not just in this season, and how the grace and love of Jesus Christ alone provides the true path forward, no matter the challenge.

And if you missed it Friday on HillFaith, the latest edition of “What Would You Say” from the Colson Center demonstrates that Christmas is not merely a pagan celebration “stolen” by Christians. As Reagan said, “Well, the trouble with our liberal friends is not that they’re ignorant; it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.”

Merry Christmas to all Instapunditeers, and, as Tiny Tim said, “God bless us, everyone.” If you’ve never watched George C. Scott as Scrooge, it’s a wonderful performance of the classic Dickens tale.