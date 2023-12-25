YAWN. IDIOTS: Anti-Israel Radicals Try Hijacking Christmas, Falsely Declare ‘Jesus Was a Palestinian’.

And that goes double with sprinkles for those claiming he was an illegal immigrant. Look, people aren’t immigrants in their own country. Unlike the USSR we don’t have internal passports (yet.) And no, going to Egypt was also not illegal immigration. It was all the Roman Empire.

Stop trying to turn other people’s religion into woke messages. You’re not convincing anyone. And you’re annoying the heck out of us.