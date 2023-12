BILL ACKMAN: CLAUDINE GAY HAS BEEN ASKED TO RESIGN.

I have heard from a source that is reliable but a step or two removed from the situation that the @Harvard Corporation has asked President Gay to resign and she has refused.

Gay has apparently said that if she is fired, she will sue. Gay has retained her own counsel.

I can’t…

— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 24, 2023