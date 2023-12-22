THOUGHTS ON THE RECRUITING CRISIS: Ideology, not lack of funds, is behind our military’s recruiting crisis.

America’s military is in crisis, and it’s not one caused by the threat of a foreign adversary. Rather, the crisis we refer to is completely self-made and cannot be fixed by force. It is the fact that fewer and fewer young Americans are willing to sign up and join.

One presidential candidate recently raised the issue of re-expanding the Navy’s fleet of ships. And yes, rebuilding our navy is critical. But ships do not man themselves. What happens when we no longer have enough men and women willing to operate those ships? Nor is this problem exclusive to the Navy. What happens when we no longer have the manpower to operate artillery, drive tanks or fly and maintain fighter jets? . . .

It should really come as no surprise that our current military is having trouble bringing in new recruits. The lingering impacts of politicized vaccine mandates, as well as story after story about troops being brainwashed with divisive ideologies like woke gender theory and critical race theory, are damaging morale and discouraging potential volunteers. President Biden’s Pentagon brass seem more interested now about making sure that our military personnel are socially indoctrinated than that they are lethal.

This obsession with radical politics is diverting our military from its primary purpose, its core mission: to confront and defeat America’s enemies and defend our homeland, our interests and our way of life.

The military is trying to correct the problem by throwing more money at it in the form of bonuses. But all the money in the world is not worth doing a job you do not want to do. Putting your life on the line is not something most people just do for a paycheck. Those who treat it as such never stay long and they never go far. The question at hand is how we make the job something that people want to do again.

Young people join the military and take the oath of enlistment because they want to be part of something bigger than themselves. The problem now is that the “something bigger” has become something entirely different than it used to be and something entirely foreign to most average Americans.