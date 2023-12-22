IF YOU DON’T WANT PASSENGERS TO ACT LIKE ANIMALS, DON’T TREAT THEM LIKE ANIMALS: Throwing Punches and Opening Emergency Doors: Airline Passengers Are Still Losing It.

The Federal Aviation Administration has recorded nearly 2,000 reports of such incidents so far this year, up 71% from 2019’s full-year tally, though lower than 2021’s unprecedented peak of 5,973 incidents. . . .

Some attribute the increase in troublesome behavior to a higher prevalence of prescription medication that has mixed badly with the reintroduction of alcohol on flights. Others say passengers are still rusty and nervous after an extended break from flying, or overwhelmed by the stresses of full planes and delays.