NO WONDER THEY WERE SO CRANKY: Joint Diseases Plagued the Ice Age’s Fierce Predators: Sabertooth Cats and Dire Wolves.
Also that cold weather probably aggravated their rheumatism.
NO WONDER THEY WERE SO CRANKY: Joint Diseases Plagued the Ice Age’s Fierce Predators: Sabertooth Cats and Dire Wolves.
Also that cold weather probably aggravated their rheumatism.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.