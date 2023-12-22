OVERSIGHT PROJECT SUES DOD ON ‘SOUND OF FREEDOM:’ The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project is suing the Biden administration and the Department of Defense (DOD) in federal court for all documentation on the abrupt decision by SOUTHCOM to cancel a screening of the moviementary “The Sound of Freedom.”

The litigation was prompted by DOD’s refusal to supply the documentation that was first sought by the Heritage group via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. Speaking of the FOIA, somebody should do the research on the huge importance of that 1966 law that was mostly ignored by the Right for decades after its passage.