SOME PARTS OF AMERICA STILL WORK:

Eight years ago today, SpaceX successfully landed an orbital class rocket for the first time. Since that time, SpaceX has landed Falcon rockets more than 250 times and counting pic.twitter.com/r8pAfMQxiU — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 21, 2023

