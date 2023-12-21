AMERICAN REFUGEES: Americans Vote Red with Their Feet. “Just-released census data show that migration from blue to red continues.”

That, by the way, is the title of Roger Simon’s book, which will be out in a couple of weeks: American Refugees: The Untold Story of the Mass Migration from Blue to Red States. I ran into a friend at the shooting range the other day: He shooting with a couple of recent (“very conservative” in his words) arrivals from California. If he says they are, they are. And my personal experience is that the folks moving here from elsewhere tend to lean right. This is in contrast to the past, because this migration is as much about politics as about economics, though obviously there’s a lot of overlap.

Anyway, I got an advance copy of Roger’s book a while back, and I highly recommend it.