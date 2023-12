WELL, IT’S A HOSTILE ENVIRONMENT: Men say ‘meh’ to college. “Thirty-nine percent of male high school graduates are enrolled in college now, down from 47 percent in 2011, Fry reports. Forty-eight percent of female high school graduates are enrolled in college, down from 48 percent. The gender gap in college-going is widest for white high school graduates, Pew reports.”

The hate has consequences.