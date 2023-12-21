NOBEL LAUREATE VERNON SMITH: Fire Claudine Gay:

I see Gay as getting her post at Harvard because she was a diversity, equity and inclusion candidate, not on the basis of strong academic qualifications. There are plenty of accomplished blacks who need no such ‘help.’ Harvard is reaping the negative consequences. I am not much concerned about Gay’s success in exercising her power as I don’t think she has much. She is a discredit to Harvard, and that is being revealed. See: https://www.wsj.com/articles/why-harvard-cant-fire-claudine-gay-dei-hiring-lack-of-merit-b1d480ec.

She’s a diversity hire, the rules don’t apply.

Related: 2022 Nobel Laureate Philip Dybvig:

Claudine Gay has power now and she is the oppressor of any group not favored by her and other people in power. This is a common pattern in governments heading for totalitarianism. First, say you represent the oppressed. Then you get power and oppress non-favored groups. This leaves you in a morally indefensible position that could not survive given free speech, so you do what you can to destroy anyone (“counterrevolutionaries”) who disagrees with your narrative.

Maybe this isn’t over, though in some ways the best outcome is for her to remain as a lasting discredit to Harvard.