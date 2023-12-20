NO SURPRISE HERE: Ahmad Kahalot, chief of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, admits on a Hamas video to being a high-ranking Hamas military officer, according to the Washington Free Beacon’s Charles Hilu. Now, will the New York Times and other Mainstream Media outlets at the very least qualify their acceptance of Hamas casualty figures as arguable Hamas propaganda?
