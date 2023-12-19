December 19, 2023

TODAYS JUDICIARY:

UPDATE: Matt Taibbi: “This is a major escalation of the lawfare phenomenon that’s zoomed from simmer to boil in the seven short years since Trump was first elected in 2016. The glee of #Resistance dolts like Robert Reich and Dean Obeidallah at this decision shows that this was a move dreamed up at the very center of the bubble-within-a-bubble-within-a-bubble that is the blob of the modern Democratic Party.”

Posted at 7:38 pm by Glenn Reynolds