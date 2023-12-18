THOSE WHO FAIL TO LEARN THEIR HISTORY ARE CONDEMNED TO REPEAT IT: Confederate memorial to be removed in coming days from Arlington National Cemetery.
Meanwhile the rest of us are condemned to be dragged along for the ride.
