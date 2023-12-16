LOL:

Story here: “In a videotaped criticism of migrant policy, the president of the Illinois NAACP compared migrants to “savages” and accused them of rape — comments that have prompted a call for her to resign. Illinois State Conference NAACP President Teresa Haley made the comments this fall in a conference call with branch presidents from around the state, according to Patrick Watson, former president of the DuPage County Branch NAACP. Watson, who said he resigned in protest of Haley, recorded the video, which he shared Tuesday.”

Sorry, NAACP, the Democrats are replacing you with migrants they hope will prove more tractable.