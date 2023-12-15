THIS LEFTY FOREIGN BILLIONAIRE MAY BE WORSE THAN SOROS: He’s from Switzerland, he spends hundreds of millions every year supporting Democrats, far-left advocacy groups and voter registration drives. It’s my latest PJ Media column and congressional testimony from the head of the Capital Research Center (CRC).
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.