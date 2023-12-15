I’M HAPPY TO SEE SANITY REASSERTING ITSELF, BUT SURPRISED TO SEE IT HAPPENING AT BROWN: Forty-one students arrested, booked within University Hall following second sit-in demanding divestment, ceasefire: University ‘is prepared to escalate’ charges if similar actions are taken in the future.
