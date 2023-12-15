I SEE NOTHING INACCURATE IN THIS HEADLINE: Scummy Privileged Leftist Highway Protestors Hate Us. “Fewer people are lower than a leftist protester who disrupts the lives of regular people just to make a gesture that accomplishes nothing. They behave like scummy privileged children as they make themselves more important than people with real responsibilities. And I truly mean this when I say privileged because they clearly don’t know what it’s like to have your job reprimand you for being five minutes late or driving an hour to a job that barely pays you enough money to take care of your bills. The thousands of people they interrupted on the highway in Los Angeles suffer the repercussions of being unable to make it to their destination on time. How many parents were late picking up their children? How many had their jobs on the line as they sat in man-made traffic?”

Nothing is as important as them having an opportunity to feel significant, and morally superior, when deep down they know they’re anything but.