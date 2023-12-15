HOW DESPERATE AND CRAZY CAN THEY GET? WE’RE ABOUT TO FIND OUT.

1) These people seem certifiably insane. As in, needing serious psychological help. I'm not exaggerating here, they seem to have completely lost a relationship with reality.

2) I laughed multiple times in this Supercut. https://t.co/FY6eXuzqnb — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 15, 2023

Ann Althouse comments:

My advice, and I’ve said it before, is to abandon the overblown demonization and treat Trump like the political candidate he is. About half of the electorate supports him. If it’s democracy they’re so concerned about, let them show respect for their fellow citizens and endeavor to understand the good reasons why they support Trump and not Biden and engage on the issues. I don’t expect them to take this advice, because: 1. They’re so dug in, and 2. They don’t trust themselves to argue on the substantive merits.

They’re insane, and shouldn’t be allowed a role in public affairs until they straighten themselves out. This craziness is a danger to the Republic.