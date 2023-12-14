BEEGE WELBORN: Snortin’ Fire at Some GOP Names Who Voted ‘Yea’ on FISA Reauthorization and Wouldn’t Kill It in the House. “I eagerly await an explanation because, as of this moment, I’m not seeing one. I cannot conceive of one the trio might present as plausible, and I’m really kind of torqued.”
