HIGHER EDUCATION’S DOUBLE STANDARD: “It surely feels like being on the right side of social justice these days means shielding Black students even from all but nonexistent harms while essentially telling Jewish students, who are being actually assailed verbally, to just grow up.” Not just assailed verbally, either.
