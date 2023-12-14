EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Trump support erupts; 14-point swing provides 10-point advantage.

I’m increasingly convinced that they’ll find a way to get rid of Biden, but not at all sure how they’ll manage or who’ll they’ll replace him with. Though maybe here’s a hint: Is It Time for a Second Look at Kamala? “Looming over this whole discussion has been the assumption that Kamala Harris would be an even weaker candidate than Biden, and so it wouldn’t be worth trying to orchestrate a clean handoff. But would she? At this point, I don’t think the answer is obvious.”

Well, she’s always been very unpopular, but Biden has gotten progressively less popular, so. . . .