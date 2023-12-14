WELL, HE WORKS FOR THE PEOPLE WHO ARE OPPRESSING THEM: Newsom Refused To Meet With Chinese Dissidents Before and After China Trip, Activist Says.
Think of Newsom as the CCP’s California satrap and you won’t go far wrong.
