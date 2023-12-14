HAMAS HOLDS AMERICANS HOSTAGE, TOO: Somebody should tell the White House and the Mainstream Media, according to Issues & Insights:

“Who are these hostages? Who are the families? What are they going through? It’s possible there have been news reports telling the world about the seven American men and possibly one American woman who are being held captive by these murdering, butchering, raping terrorist thugs. But we couldn’t find any. Even Biden’s unbelievable invitation foul-up was given ho-hum treatment,” I&I observes.

If you are wondering about the referenced Biden invitation foul-up, it was the failure to invite any of the relatives of the American hostages to the White House Hanukkah Celebration earlier this week.