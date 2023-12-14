BRAD THOMPSON: Au Revoir, Harvard.

Gay’s 2020 memo also flies in the face of everything she said to Representative Stefanik in the congressional hearing from the week before. In her congressional testimony, Gay projected little more than evasive and soft moral relativism. Her 2020 memo represents, by contrast, what she really thinks: it’s her call to action. This is a real-life example of what Rudi Dutschke meant by the “long march through the institutions.”

I have no space here to write about the obvious double-standards and fatuous hypocrisy of Gay’s memo and her testimony.

To repeat from my Tweet: it is important to note that Gay’s memo was written when she was a short-listed candidate for the Harvard presidency. Thus, we must face a stunning possibility: Gay got the job precisely because she holds these views.