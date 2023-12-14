SHE WAS A VOICE IN THE WILDERNESS: Jennifer Sey was a typical San Francisco lefty until San Francisco closed its public schools and sent the children home due to the COVID Pandemic in 2020.

A top executive — Chief Marketer and Brand President — with Levi Strauss and a former U.S. women’s gymnastics champion, Sey was nobody’s fool, and she unhesitatingly spoke out boldly against the insanity. Doing so cost her greatly, professionally and personally.

Three years later, Sey is still insisting on facing reality and a recent report in The New York Times confirmed that she, along with a lot of other voices in the wilderness who similarly warned against the absurd policies, was exactly right. Her interview with Bill Walton is well-worth taking the time to watch here.