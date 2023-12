WHY THE “HUMAN RIGHTS” COMMUNITY RINGS HOLLOW:

This year almost 7 million people were uprooted in the Congo. Over the years over 5 million people have been killed in its wars. But it has one inestimable advantage. "Nobody cares." Not BLM, not the Ivy League, not the UN. Therefore it is not a problem.https://t.co/FhGIYdqVQ8

— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) December 13, 2023