WELL, GOOD: Did Google Just Defeat Every Geofence Warrant? “Google will no longer keep location history even for the users who opted in to have it turned on. Instead, the location history will only be kept on the user’s phone. . . . Unless I’m missing something, this will entirely defeat geofence warrants— which, I would speculate, was probably the point of Google’s policy change. If Google doesn’t keep the records, Google will have no records to turn over. If the government comes to Google with a court order for geofence data, Google will just say, sorry, we don’t keep that stuff anymore.”