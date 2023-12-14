WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW: More cardiac specialists use smartwatches to spot heart problems in kids. “A review of medical records at Stanford Medicine Children’s Health found that 41 young patients had arrhythmias detected by a smartwatch, a new study published Wednesday in the journal Communications Medicine found.”
