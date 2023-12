KEEP IN MIND THAT 36 STATES ARE NOW VOTE BY MAIL: 2020 Election: One-in-Five Mail-In Voters Participated in ‘at Least One Form of Election Fraud’.

No other country in the world allows this insanity. There’s a reason.

One day. Purple fingers. Register at least a month before. Proof of eligibility to vote required. (No, I would not be offended at being asked for citizenship papers. I know I have an accent.)