THEY SHOULD BE PROUD TO HAVE THEIR VIEWS SPREAD MORE WIDELY: Billboard truck blasts GWU faculty who excused Hamas atrocities, praised terrorists’ ‘right of resistance’.
Harvard doxxing truck hounds Claudine Gay: ‘The best friend Hamas ever had’.
THEY SHOULD BE PROUD TO HAVE THEIR VIEWS SPREAD MORE WIDELY: Billboard truck blasts GWU faculty who excused Hamas atrocities, praised terrorists’ ‘right of resistance’.
Harvard doxxing truck hounds Claudine Gay: ‘The best friend Hamas ever had’.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.