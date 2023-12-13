DO THE LETTERS F.O. MEAN ANYTHING TO YOU? Woke Mob Goes After Jerry Seinfeld. “The protestors, who gathered outside the Landmark Theatre in downtown Syracuse, chanted that Seinfeld is “complicit in genocide” against the Palestinians and demanded an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as well as an end to all U.S. aid to Israel. Police officers were deployed to ensure that ticket-holders could safely enter the theater. Seinfeld, who is Jewish, posted an image that read ‘I Stand With Israel’ on Instagram after Hamas terrorists murdered and kidnapped hundreds of Israeli civilians in a surprise invasion on Oct. 7.”

Mock them mercilessly. Hamas is a bunch of nasty terrorist losers, and is losing, which is why its lame supporters are begging comedians for a ceasefire.

