DO THE LETTERS “F.O.” MEAN ANYTHING TO YOU? Alabama students met with ‘death threat’ after hosting memorial for Hamas victims.

Students at the University of Alabama in Huntsville say they intend to press charges after receiving threatening social media communication from an alumna who took such issue with the group’s support of Jews that she threatened to take a “12 gauge shotgun” to their “skull.”

The school’s Turning Point USA chapter held an “October 7th Memorial Day Event” on Nov. 30, advertised as a venue for honoring and praying for the victims of Hamas’ October attack on Israel. The event featured Israeli flags, each representing one life lost in the initial attack on Israel.

On Dec. 2, an individual identified by police as “Jade” shared a post from the TPUSA chapter advertising the event to her Instagram story— along with a message telling the group to “Resist my 12 gauge shotgun 2 ur skull b***h.”