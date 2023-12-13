NEITHER OUR ENEMIES NOR OUR ALLIES ARE AFRAID OF BIDEN ANYMORE: Netanyahu, Israeli FM to Biden: We’re Destroying Hamas Whether You Like It or Not.
To be fair, our enemies never were afraid, since they had him on their payrolls.
