GOOD QUESTION: Issues & Insights (I&I) wonders where is America’s Javier Milei. The thinkers at I&I are correct, the Mainstream Media here and elsewhere portray Milei as “a radical, a far-right outsider and a right-wing reactionary, if the press is to be believed. But he’s not at all the demon that the mental-case media claims he is. Javier Milei is the type of elected official – note that we didn’t say ‘politician’ – that this country needs. In fact, every nation on the planet could use a Javier Milei.”

I have to confess to being skeptical that Milei will be around very long, but other people who are much smarter than me think otherwise. More here.