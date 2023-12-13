21ST CENTURY HEADLINES: House committee debates space mining. “The hearing revealed a sharp partisan divide on the issue.” Which is a bit weird, since both the Trump administration and the Obama/Biden administrations have been strongly supportive. Though the divide discussed in the story doesn’t seem all that pronounced, really.
