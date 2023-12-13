A WEIGHTY ECONOMICS PUZZLE: “Yesterday a new study was released showing that patients on Eli Lilly’s Zepbound (tirzepatidere) lost weight but regained a meaningful percentage after being switched to placebo. Eli Lilly stock ‘tumbled’ on the news, e.g. here and here or see below. In other words, Eli Lilly stock fell when investors learned that to keep the weight off patients would have to continue to take Zepbound for life. Hmmm…that certainly violates what the man in the street thinks about pharmaceutical companies and profits. Chris Rock, for example, says the money isn’t in the cure, the money’s in the comeback. If so, shouldn’t this have been great news for Eli Lilly? So why did Eli Lilly stock fall?”