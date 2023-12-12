I WONDER IF THEY’RE GOING TO CALABRIA?
Hamas depart Qatar, destination unknown.https://t.co/zmeEu8SKw9
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) December 12, 2023
Yes, that’s an obscure musical reference.
I WONDER IF THEY’RE GOING TO CALABRIA?
Hamas depart Qatar, destination unknown.https://t.co/zmeEu8SKw9
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) December 12, 2023
Yes, that’s an obscure musical reference.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.