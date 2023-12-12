OUT: ELECTION FRAUD IS A MYTH. IN: 1 in 5 Mail-in Voters Admit Engaging in Election Fraud.

Other surveys have shown that sizable groups of voters agree the election was plagued with fraud, but this is the first in which voters told a pollster they were involved.

Among the findings shared with Secrets:

Twenty-one percent of likely voters who voted by absentee or mail-in ballot in the 2020 election say they filled out a ballot, in part or in full, on behalf of a friend or family member, such as a spouse or child, while 78% say they didn’t.

Thirty percent voted by absentee or mail-in ballot in the 2020 election.

Nineteen percent of those who cast mail-in votes say a friend or family member filled out their ballot, in part or in full.

Seventeen percent of mail-in voters said they cast a ballot in a state where they were no longer permanent residents.

Among all voters, mail and in-person, 11% said a friend, family member, co-worker, or other acquaintance has admitted to them they filled out a ballot on behalf of another person in 2020.