YOUR GRANDMOTHER WAS RIGHT ABOUT FRESH AIR AND SUNSHINE: Light therapy benefits Alzheimer’s patients. “The researchers note that patients with Alzheimer’s disease often have less exposure to light by spending less time outside, and can have reduced light sensitivity due to nerve damage, reduced social interaction and age-related eye problems. Reduced light exposure can wreak havoc on the body’s circadian rhythms.”
