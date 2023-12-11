THERE ARE A LOT OF CO-CONSPIRATORS IN THIS ADMINISTRATION: Regulations czar: Biden turns OMB into ‘Co-conspirator in over-regulation.’ “Scrapping promises of transparency, President Joe Biden has begun to hide the costs of his most expensive rules and red tape and turned his top regulations watchdog into a lap dog for federal agencies, according to a top independent expert.”
